Brooklyn Book Fest releases 2019 poster by Raul Colón

The Brooklyn Book Festival has unveiled its official 2019 poster, designed by award-winning illustrator Raul Colon. And new this year is the sponsorship of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle and brooklyneagle.com, which will feature an all-day live stage reading of the works of Walt Whitman as the world celebrates the 200th anniversary of the poet’s birth. Whitman served as editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle from 1846 to 1848.



Past illustrators for the festival’s posters include cartoonist Julia Wertz, award-winning illustrator Adrian Tomine and author Chip Kidd. This year’s poster is available for purchase on the festival’s website and will be on sale during Children’s Day and Festival Day.



“I decided to show a diverse group on a paper boat — like refugees crossing the East River to reach that enchanted land that books can take you to,” said Colón. “Of course, the Brooklyn Book Festival being the ultimate destination, where you will find all the magic that makes it happen.”



Colón was born in New York City, studied art in Puerto Rico and designed puppets and animated films in Florida. He’s illustrated more than 30 books for children and received a Golden Kite Award, a Pura Belpré Award and both a gold and silver medal in the Original Art show.



The 2019 festival schedule is as follows:



Sept. 16 — Literature-themed “Bookend” events begin all over New York City, including “Rum and Reason” at the Caribbean Cultural Theater, a workshop on activism at the Langston Hughes House and a canoe tour of the Gowanus Canal featuring Walt Whitman readings, hosted by the Gowanus Dredgers Club, plus many more.



Sept. 21 — The fifth anniversary of the festival’s Children’s Day, which will be at MetroTech Commons and include a Picture Book Stage, Young Readers Stage, “artspot” and the Children’s Book Marketplace.



Sept. 22 — The flagship 14-stage Festival Day will take place in the vicinity of Borough Hall, with a lively literary marketplace, spirited discussions and readings from 300 writers of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and graphic novels.



Stay tuned for more updates as the book festival nears.

