Cops search for missing man from Bath Beach

Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man from Bath Beach.



According to authorities, Shun Cho was last seen inside his home at Bay Eighth Street and Benson Avenue on Saturday, July 6 at around 11 p.m.



Cho is described as 5’6”, 120 pounds, with a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes and straight, graying black hair.



Anyone with information about Cho’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

