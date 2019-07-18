Cops seek suspect who allegedly sexually abused woman inside car in Bay Ridge

Cops are looking for a man they say sexually abused a 32-year-old woman inside a car in Bay Ridge.



According to authorities, on July 5 at around 12:45 a.m., the woman was sleeping in the front passenger seat of the car, which was parked at 83rd Street and Fourth Avenue, when the suspect reached in through the open window of the vehicle and sexually abused her.



The man then fled towards Fourth Avenue and 82nd Street.



Police describe the suspect as a white man, 40-50 years old. When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.



Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.