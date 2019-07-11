Cops seek two men wanted for robbing delivery man at gunpoint in the South Slope

Cops are looking for two suspects wanted in the robbery of a pizza delivery man in the South Slope.



The NYPD says that on July 2 at around 9:45 p.m., the victim, a 26-year-old man, had just made a delivery when he was approached by two men near Third Avenue and 17th Street. One of them, who was holding a gun, ordered the victim to “Give me the money.”



The other suspect grabbed $60 along with the victim’s cell phone before the two fled eastbound on 17th Street towards Fourth Avenue. The suspects were observed on surveillance camera entering the Prospect Avenue subway station.



Police described one of the suspects as a black man around 25 years old, 150 pounds and around 6’ tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, red sweatpants with a black stripe and white sneakers when he was last seen.



The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man also around 25 years old, with a light complexion, weighing around 135 pounds, and around 5’6″ in height. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat jacket, gray pants, and gray and white sneakers, and carrying a backpack.



Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.