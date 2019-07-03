For one week, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park gets strange in celebration of “Stranger Things 3”

The “Upside Down” is invading Coney Island.



In celebration of the arrival of season three of “Stranger Things” on Netflix July 4, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park is hosting several themed events based on the show.



The events started June 28 and will last until July 7, with the park decorated in tribute to the show, as well as providing plenty of promotions and activities.



The park is offering “a sneak peek of ‘activations’ ahead of Netflix’s July 4th, Season 3 premiere ‘One summer can change everything,’” Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park said in a statement.



Deno’s historic amusement park will be rebranded for “Stranger Things 3.” Before (or after) binging on the show, attendees can encounter surprises from the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, the setting for the beloved series.



According to Deno’s, the park’s iconic rides, such as the Wonder Wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, Bumper Cars and Carousel, will be “Stranger-fied” with in-show elements, and there will be prizes and surprises for guests throughout the park.



Among the highlights, there will be a “Stranger Things”-themed dance party followed by a fireworks show on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. The dance party will feature DJ Dan Kingman and will take place on the Boardwalk in front of the park.



In addition, there will be a live “activation” July 5, 6 and 7 from noon to 6 p.m. including photo opportunities and “Stranger Things” gifts.



For more information, visit www.denoswonderwheel.com/



