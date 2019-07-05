Fort Hamilton hosts another fun-filled annual Fourth of July celebration

Fort Hamilton presented fireworks a day prior to Independence Day to kick off the holiday in style.

Lighting up the sky a day early.



The Fort Hamilton Army Base hosted its annual Independence Day celebration, which featured several genres of live music, vendors, food and, of course, fireworks, on July 3.



The concert featured genres such as salsa, classic rock and R&B. Among the artists who performed were Raine Torae, Wild Night: An Evening of Bon Jovi and Sound House.



The night was considered yet another success.



“Thank you to all who supported this event,” Fort Hamilton MWR’s Facebook page read in a post. “Everyone enjoyed the music, vendors and fireworks. Excellent performance from Raine Torae, Wild Night, and Sound House. Also thanks to our sponsors, Heartshare, St. Joseph College, USAA, Sprint and Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee to make this event even better.”



The fun ended at 10 p.m., but not before a fireworks display.



Attendees also took to Facebook to express their excitement of the yearly tradition.



“Literally had THE BEST time ever!!!” wrote one attendee. “I didn’t stop dancing from start to finish!!! Thank you for this beautiful, amazing, fantastic fun event!”



The fireworks were fabulous!!,” wrote another.