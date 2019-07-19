Free summer concert series bound for Bay Ridge and Marine Park

BY GABRIELLE GUZ

Be quick to tell all your friends and passersby: another exciting — and free! — summer concert series is set to run from July 23 to Aug. 27 in Shore Road Park and Marine Park.



Each concert begins at 7 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.



In Bay Ridge, Councilmember Justin Brannan will host five shows alongside State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and NIA Community Services in Shore Road Park at 79th Street.



On July 23, Head over Heels will perform, followed by Radio Daze on July 30, the Fuzzy Lemons on Aug. 13, the Canny Brothers Band “Irish Night” on Aug. 20 and Frankie Marra & His Band on Aug. 27.



“The free summer concerts are a classic neighborhood tradition that we are proud to continue. It’s fun for the entire family,” Brannan said. “If you are staying local this summer and not in the Hamptons, at the Shore or out in Breezy, every Tuesday night there’s a party just for you at 79th Street and Shore Road. It’s going to be great!”



In Marine Park, near the bocce court, Gounardes and City Councilmember Alan Maisel will host five shows beginning with the Fuzzy Lemons on July 24. They will be followed on July 31 by Head Over Heels, Regina Opera on Aug. 7, A Sound Affairs on Aug. 14 and Alive N Kickin’ on Aug. 21.



“Nothing says summer like concerts in the park! I am glad to sponsor these beloved concerts and hope the whole family will come out to enjoy them, whether in Shore Road Park or Marine Park,” Gounardes said. “If you’re into classic rock, ’80s hits, Irish jams or even opera, we’ve got it. Pull up a chair, bring a blanket and have a good time!”



For additional information, contact Gounardes at gounardes@nysenate.gov.

