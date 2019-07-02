Man robs bank in Sunset Park in broad daylight

Cops at the scene of the robbery.

A man committed a bank robbery in the middle of the day on Monday in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on July 1 at around 2:55 p.m., the suspect — described as a white man around 25-35 years old, around 5’7” with a light brown beard and a slim build — walked into the Popular Bank at 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, approached a 27-year-old male teller and handed him a note demanding money.



The teller complied and the robber left the bank and fled southbound on Fifth Avenue. Cops say the robber got away with $491. No injuries were reported.



The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black hooded sweatshirt.



UPDATE: Police have released an image of the suspect.

Photo courtesy of NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

