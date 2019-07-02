Man robs bank in Sunset Park in broad daylight

A man committed a bank robbery in the middle of the day on Monday in Sunset Park.
According to authorities, on July 1 at around 2:55 p.m., the suspect — described as a white man around 25-35 years old, around 5’7” with a light brown beard and a slim build — walked into the Popular Bank at 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, approached a 27-year-old male teller and handed him a note demanding money.
The teller complied and the robber left the bank and fled southbound on Fifth Avenue. Cops say the robber got away with $491. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black hooded sweatshirt.
UPDATE: Police have released an image of the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.