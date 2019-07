A nine-year-old girl was found dead in Dyker Heights today.



According to authorities, on July 5 at around 10:30 a.m., officers found Lufo Besa on her bed inside her home near 64th Street and 11th Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive.



EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.



Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.



The investigation is ongoing.