Police look for man who burglarized store in South Slope

Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a store in the South Slope.



According to authorities, on Monday, July 22 at around 2:10 a.m., the suspect broke into the store at Fourth Avenue and 17th Street through the side door and stole around $1,000 worth of cigarettes. He then fled in an unknown direction.



Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.

