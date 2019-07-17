Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Learn More
Police

Police search for missing woman from Bensonhurst area

By

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of NYPD

Jin R. Yang

Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman from Bensonhurst. 

According to authorities, Jin R. Yang was last seen inside her home at 23rd Avenue and 64th Street on Monday, July 15 at around 11:30 p.m. 

Yang is described as an Asian female, 5’2”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes. Last seen, she was wearing a black shirt and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information about Yang’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.


Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles