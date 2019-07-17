Police search for missing woman from Bensonhurst area

Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman from Bensonhurst.



According to authorities, Jin R. Yang was last seen inside her home at 23rd Avenue and 64th Street on Monday, July 15 at around 11:30 p.m.



Yang is described as an Asian female, 5’2”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes. Last seen, she was wearing a black shirt and pink flip flops.



Anyone with information about Yang’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.



