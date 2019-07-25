Police seek man wanted for stealing credit cards in Park Slope, making fraudulent charges

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly stole several credit cards from a car parked in Park Slope, subsequently using them to make nearly $2,000 worth of purchases.

According to authorities, on Saturday, June 22, some time between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., the suspect broke into a car belonging to a 33-year-old woman that was parked at 15th Street and Eighth Avenue and stole two credit cards. Later, he made unauthorized charges with the cards amounting to around $1,931 at various locations, including a Walgreens near East 58th Street and Avenue U.

The suspect is described as a black male with long black hair and a goatee. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

