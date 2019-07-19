Police seek man who grabbed woman in Bensonhurst grocery store

Cops are looking for a man who they say groped a woman inside a grocery store in Bensonhurst.



According to the police, on June 3 at around 1:43 p.m., the suspect grabbed the 29-year-old woman’s buttocks inside the store at 77th Street and New Utrecht Avenue. He then fled eastbound on 77th Street in a black Toyota van.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

