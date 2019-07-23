Police seek suspect who allegedly attacked man inside Sunset Park store

Cops are looking for a man they say assaulted a man inside a sneaker store in Sunset Park.



According to authorities, on July 17 at around 3:25 p.m., the suspect went inside the store at 53rd Street and Fifth Avenue and slashed a 31-year-old man with an unknown object. He was later treated at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.



The suspect is described as an Hispanic man with braids and tattoos on his left arm. When he was last seen, he was wearing a white tank top and dark colored shorts.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter

@NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.