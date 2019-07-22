Rose heads to border to visit migrant detention centers

A large group of protesters demonstrated outside U.S. Rep. Max Rose’s office on July 2 to demand that he visit the border to inspect the conditions under which migrants are being held.

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, traveled to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to get a first-hand look at the conditions under which undocumented immigrants are being held by the federal government.

“The reports we’ve seen at the border, not just over the past few weeks but since the beginning of this administration, are gut-wrenching and deeply troubling. But reports are not the same as seeing, hearing and feeling the situation firsthand, which is why I’m grateful for the Homeland Security Committee for organizing this bipartisan visit,” Rose said in a statement.

Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island, was part of a bipartisan delegation of House members making the trek to the border. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice of Long Island, chairperson of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations, led the delegation.

The House members planned to visit several facilities around McAllen, Texas, including a border patrol station, a processing center, a holding area and a port of entry into the U.S.

The delegation also scheduled a stop at a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services to meet with people working on the ground at the border.

U.S. Rep. Max Rose said that while he has seen and heard reports about the shocking conditions at the border, it’s not the same “as seeing, hearing, and feeling the situation firsthand.”

“Over the past several months we’ve seen horrific reports of the inhumane treatment and conditions that migrants have endured at the border. I am leading this trip seek in the hopes that we can work together on solutions that are humane, effective, and uphold our American values,” Rice stated prior to the trip.

Rose was the object of protesters’ anger during a pro-immigrant demonstration outside his Bay Ridge office on July 2. Protesters decried the conditions in the immigrant detention centers and demanded that Rose visit the U.S.-Mexico border.



Other congressmembers who have already visited detention centers reported shockingly harsh conditions including seeing migrants locked in cage-like facilities, a lack of proper meals, no shower facilities and severe overcrowding.

“Rose should immediately visit these detention centers and bear witness to the conditions he just funded without any oversight provisions,” said Natalie DeVito, a member of the group Fight Back Bay Ridge, who took part in the protest.

DeVito was referring to the fact that Rose voted in favor of a bill to authorize additional funding for border safety. The legislation had no strings attached to ensure that migrants seeking asylum would be treated humanely.

Jonas Edwards-Jenks, a spokesperson for Rose, said the congressmember’s visit was not a response to the protesters.

Rose took part in a press conference with fellow members of the House’s New York delegation on July 2 where he announced that he would be taking a trip to the border, according to Edwards-Jenks. “That announcement occurred a few hours before the protests began,” he told the Home Reporter in an email.

