Woman stabbed to death in Sunset Park

A woman has been stabbed to death in Sunset Park in what a police source has told this paper has been labeled a domestic violence incident.



According to authorities, on Monday, July 22 at around 9:55 p.m., police responded to an assault with a knife outside a house at Eighth Avenue and 46th Street. When the officers got there, they found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.



Although the investigation remains ongoing, the same police source told this paper that the suspect had been apprehended in Indiana.

