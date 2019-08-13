Battle of Brooklyn events at Green-Wood and Old Stone House

Green-Wood Cemetery, the Old Stone House and Washington Park have announced some special events to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn throughout the month of August, culminating with a reenactment of the battle at Green-Wood.

The Battle of Brooklyn, fought in 1776 on land that is now part of the cemetery, was the first battle of the American Revolution to occur after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Green-Wood hosts a day of commemoration on Sunday, August 25, to honor all those who defended the young republic, with parades, cannon fire, horses and reenactments of the battle. It all starts at 11 a.m. with a trolley tour that visits Revolutionary War sites hosted by author and historian Barnet Schecter and Green-Wood historian Jeff Richman.

Visitors can witness life on the battlefield, and meet soldiers, their horses and famous colonial Americans. Historic reenactors will demonstrate revolutionary weapons and tactics.

Author Christopher Formant will discuss and sign copies of his book, “Saving Washington: The Forgotten Story of the Maryland 400 and the Battle of Brooklyn,” at noon.

The Battle of Brooklyn Parade takes place at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can follow the Revolutionary regiment and march to Battle Hill with the Regimental Band of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

The event concludes at 1:15 p.m. with a commemoration ceremony honoring the spirit and heroes of the Battle of Brooklyn on Battle Hill overlooking New York Harbor.

The events are free, excluding the trolley tour.

The Old Stone House & Washington Park have also announced some special events and exhibits to commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, America’s opening chapter in its drive for independence.

“As always, we are hosting a variety of events during Battle Week that explore both the historic impact of the battle and why it’s relevant today,” Kim Maier, executive director of the Old Stone House, told this paper.

The popular Park Slope destination will host a series of celebratory events that will run through October. Both adults and children can learn about Brooklyn’s rich and entertaining history.

Thursday, August 15, is the opening of ‘No More Water,’ a contemporary art exhibition at the Old Stone House featuring work by Tahir Carl Karmali and Justin Sterling and curated by Katherine Gressel. The exhibit is from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be on view through October 12.

From Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25, there will be a display of 85 Revolutionary War flags and their history at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Fifth Avenue and 25th Street.

On Sunday, August 18, from noon to 2 p.m. the Old Stone House & Washington Park in partnership with the Michael A. Rawley American Legion Post will host the Maryland 400 Remembrance Ceremony.

The Battle of Brooklyn neighborhood walk will take place Tuesday, August 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s led by Old Stone House board member and Hunter College Archaeology Professor William Parry. Those interested are asked to wear comfortable shoes and meet at the Grand Army Plaza entrance to Prospect Park. The cost is $12, which includes light refreshments.

On Wednesday, August 21, the Gowanus Dredgers will host a “Battle Paddle” event. Guests can join the Dredgers for a canoe tour of the canal’s famous Battle of Brooklyn escape route.

The Prison Ships Martyrs Memorial Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. at Fort Greene Park. The event is coordinated by the Society of Old Brooklynites, the American Merchant Marine Association and the Navy Armed Guard.

On Saturday, August 24, the Battle of Brooklyn Bike Tour runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting at the Old Stone House and ending at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Battle of Brooklyn Neighborhood Walk follows from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and begins at the Grand Army Plaza entrance to Prospect Park. It’s led by the Old Stone House’s William Parry. The cost is $12 and includes light refreshments.

The Brooklyn Historical Society presents “A Founding Martyr: Dr. Joseph Warren and the Early American Revolution,” a talk with historian Christian De Spana on Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. at 128 Pierrepont Street. General admission is $10, and for BHS members $5.

The Old Stone House also offers the ongoing “Witness to War,” a permanent exhibit about the Battle of Brooklyn open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is especially important to remember and continue to raise civic awareness of these early historical events during the America Revolution,” said Ted General, first vice president of the Society of Old Brooklynites.

“We must never forget the story of the brave colonial militiamen from the State of Maryland, known as the Maryland 400’s, who came here to help us to defend and gain our freedom from Great Britain.”