Cops arrest Bensonhurst man in sister-in-law’s shooting

BENSONHURST — Police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly shooting his sister-in-law several times in Bensonhurst, leaving her in critical condition.

According to authorities, officers found the 60-year-old woman with three gunshot wounds inside a home on 85th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues, on Sunday, Aug. 25 at around 8:20 p.m. According to the police, the cops who responded were told the shooter was the victim’s brother-in-law and was still inside the house.

Following a standoff, the suspect, Juri Ivanoff, was taken into custody. He was charged with first degree assault with intent to seriously injure with a weapon, attempted murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon. A handgun and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment and was in critical but stable condition.

