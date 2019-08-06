Cops hunt for thief who ripped off man sleeping outside his own home in Sunset Park

Cops are looking for a man that allegedly stole money and a phone from a man sleeping outside his home in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on July 30 at around 5:08 a.m., the 19-year-old man was sleeping on the front steps of his home near Sixth Avenue and 56th Street when the suspect approached him, nabbed his iPhone and wallet with $400 inside it and fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as an adult Black male, around 5’8”, 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a full beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing black pants, a blue short-sleeved shirt, black sneakers and a light blue backpack.

