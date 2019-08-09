Cops search for man attempting to rob Sunset Park check cashing place

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly attempting to rob a check cashing place in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Sunday, August 4, at around 9:50 a.m., the suspect entered the check cashing place at 52nd Street and Fourth Avenue, approached a 23-year-old female employee and gave her a note demanding cash and threatening to shoot. The woman pressed the alarm button and the suspect fled the scene. The woman wasn’t injured and the suspect didn’t show a weapon.

Anyone with information about the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.