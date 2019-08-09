Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

News

Cops search for man attempting to rob Sunset Park check cashing place

By

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance image of the suspect.

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly attempting to rob a check cashing place in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Sunday, August 4, at around 9:50 a.m., the suspect entered the check cashing place at 52nd Street and Fourth Avenue, approached a 23-year-old female employee and gave her a note demanding cash and threatening to shoot. The woman pressed the alarm button and the suspect fled the scene. The woman wasn’t injured and the suspect didn’t show a weapon. 

Anyone with information about the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

