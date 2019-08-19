Cops seek man for allegedly burglarizing Sunset Park sake brewery

Cops are searching for a man for allegedly burglarizing a sake brewery in Sunset Park’s Industry City.

According to authorities, on Monday, August 5 at around 11:45 a.m., the suspect entered Brooklyn Kura on 34th Street between Second and Third Avenues through an unsecured front door, stole several electronics then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect.

