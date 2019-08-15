Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Crime

Cops seek suspect for allegedly stealing from pharmacy in Dyker Heights

By

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance image of the suspect.

Police are looking for allegedly stealing medicine from a pharmacy in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on July 18 at around 8:15 p.m., the suspect entered the store at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street through the back storage area, stole several over-the-counter meds and fled the scene on foot.

Cops describe the suspect as a black male, around 30-40 years of age, 5’10”, 180 pounds with a long ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

