Cops seek suspect for allegedly stealing from pharmacy in Dyker Heights

Police are looking for allegedly stealing medicine from a pharmacy in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on July 18 at around 8:15 p.m., the suspect entered the store at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street through the back storage area, stole several over-the-counter meds and fled the scene on foot.

Cops describe the suspect as a black male, around 30-40 years of age, 5’10”, 180 pounds with a long ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.