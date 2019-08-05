Cops seek trio wanted in robbery at Fort Hamilton Parkway station

Two of the suspects in surveillance video taken at the Church Avenue station after the robbery aboard a southbound G train.

Police are looking for two men and a woman wanted for assaulting a 64-year-old man and robbing him as the train he was on approached the Fort Hamilton Parkway station.

According to authorities, on Thursday, July 25 at around 4 p.m., the trio approached the victim who was riding the northbound F train. As it neared the station, the woman allegedly demanded the victim’s phone. When he refused, the woman and two men allegedly assaulted him, taking his phone, a tool bag and $320 before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was treated for broken ribs, bruises and dental injuries.

Two of the suspects were also implicated in another subway robbery, according to the police, who say that on Saturday, July 20 at around 1:30 a.m., they approached a 28-year-old woman inside a southbound G train approaching the Church Avenue subway station.

Cops say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance and tried to steal her purse. During the struggle, the man and woman allegedly punched the victim in the head, grabbed her purse which contained her cell phone and credit cards, and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.

