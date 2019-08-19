Cops seek two suspects who allegedly attacked, robbed teen in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for two suspects wanted for allegedly attacking and robbing a 17-year-old in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on July 26 at around 7:22 p.m., the male victim was walking along 77th Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue when the male suspects approached him from behind, punched him and threw him to the ground while stealing his iPhone and Airpods.

One of the three suspects, a 15-year-old male, who allegedly punched the victim, was apprehended shortly after the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.