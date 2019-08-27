Cops seek woman for spitting on, harassing woman for being Muslim on Bay Ridge bus

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly targeted a Muslim woman for her religion aboard a bus in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old victim was on the B6 bus on Friday, Aug. 23 at around 5:40 p.m., when another woman on board allegedly made anti-Muslim remarks, spat on her face and threw a cup of soda at her before getting off the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway.

“The harassment of an 18-year-old Muslim woman on the B6 bus on Friday is completely unacceptable,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes in statement via Facebook. “No one should have to experience hate and harassment because of who they are, what they believe in, where they came from or for any reason.”

Cops describe the suspect as a while female, around 5’5” and 200 pounds with brown hair tied with an orange, yellow and white scarf. When she was last seen, she was wearing sunglasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

