Cyclones bring “Major League” to the Minors

After his interview with Cyclone radio broadcasters Keith Raad (left) and Dom Savino, “Major League” actor Corbin Bernsen posed at the MCU Park press box during the Cyclones’ celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic 1989 baseball comedy.

Actor Corbin Bernsen reprised his role as an aging veteran in the 1989 baseball comedy film “Major League” as he threw out the first ceremonial pitch to kick off the Cyclones’ celebration of the movie’s 30th anniversary. Bernsen was also interviewed on Cyclone radio and met with fans during an autograph session where he signed his “Major League” bobblehead.

“This is one of the better bobbleheads made for me,” said Bernsen of the figurine that depicts him getting hit in the back with a pitch. After throwing an impressive ceremonial first pitch bullet to Cyclone Branden Fryman at home plate, the 64-year-old actor, director and producer said, “I used to play center field and made those diving catches, but what the brain remembers, the body won’t do anymore.”

After his interview about the film’s beleaguered Cleveland Indians franchise with Cyclone broadcasters Keith Raad and Dom Savino, the former “LA Law” star stated, “I’m glad I did this. Now I’m a part of Cyclone history.”

In retrospect, “Major League” actually turned out to be a film in which “art imitated life” as the perennially losing Indians of the 1980s became American League winners throughout the 1990s, just like the team in the classic film