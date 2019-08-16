Investigation into alleged threat to rapper 50 Cent by 72nd Precinct’s top cop dropped by NYPD

The NYPD has closed its case on 72nd Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez regarding rapper Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent.

The New York Daily News reported this past February that Gonzalez told officers during roll call in June of 2018 to “shoot him on sight,” referring to Jackson, if they saw the rapper at an NYPD boxing charity event held in the Bronx last summer.

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” a source told the Daily News. “I’m like, WTF.” According to the paper, Gonzalez has laughed the comment off as a “bad joke.”

In February, the NYPD took the case under internal review.

On August 12, an NYPD spokesperson told this paper they concluded that, “(The) allegation was unsubstantiated.”

Jackson responded via an Instagram post the same day that has since been deleted from his account.

“I knew they were not going to do anything about this, so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York,” he wrote.

Gonzalez’s attorney Delvis Valdes told this paper, “We are grateful that the department made its decision and that this matter should now be considered concluded and we are moving forward with the business of protecting the citizens of the 72nd Precinct.”

This wasn’t the first time Gonzalez and Jackson have had issues.

In 2018, a $125 million notice of claim was filed against the city by a club Jackson frequented, Love and Lust, 225 47th Street, whose owner Imran Jairam alleged that Gonzalez demanded contributions to Puerto Rican relief efforts to forestall enforcement of violations at the bar.

Subsequently, Jackson posted a televised report of the story on Instagram and wrote, “Get the strap” on the post, referencing Gonzalez. Allegedly, the phrase translates to “Get the gun.” As a result, many of Jackson’s followers wrote threatening comments on the post, such as “Blast this fool.”

Later that year, Community Board 7 nixed the club’s liquor license request.

Following reports of the alleged comment by Gonzalez, Jackson wrote on Instagram, “I’m afraid for my life, I haven’t been able to sleep since I heard of this,” he posted on his social media account. “The cops never notified me of the threat. I’m closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city.”

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Deputy Inspector Commanding Officer Emmanuel Gonzalez





A rally was held shortly after the allegations in support of Gonzalez outside the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.

“All of these people here today make up Sunset Park,” said President of the Village of Sunset Park Ray Acevedo, a retired NYPD sergeant, of the diverse crowd. “We have come together to support a commanding officer who has done more than any other CO has done in this precinct ever before. He has united us together as one community.”

During the 72nd Precinct’s National Night Out on August 7th, several discussed the fine job Gonzalez was doing within the community.

“We need in this country a form of public safety partnership that is represented by what is right here on this soccer field tonight, by immigrants who have come from countries all over the world to make this a beautiful place,” said Councilmember Brad Lander.

“I want to thank Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez,” said George Cardona of the Sunset Park Lions Club. “He has always included everyone (in the community).”

