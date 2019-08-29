Motorcyclist hospitalized following collision on Gowanus Expressway

Cops on the scene following the crash.

BAY RIDGE — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being involved in a collision on the Gowanus Expressway near the highway’s Third Avenue exit.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Aug. 25 at around 5:50 a.m., a 40-year-old man was riding his motorcycle, a Yamaha R1, eastbound on the Gowanus Expressway at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The motorcycle struck another vehicle, a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old man, and the guard rail, and then fell to the pavement.

The man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is listed in critical condition.

The operator of the car remained at the scene. The motorist was not arrested nor issued any summonses.

The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.