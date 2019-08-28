Police search for four assailants who struck man with gun, stole his car in Gowanus

GOWANUS — Police are looking for four men wanted for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his car at gunpoint in Gowanus.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Aug. 24 at around 2:20 a.m., the group approached a 25-year-old man at 16th Street and Third Avenue, struck him in the face with a gun, shoved him inside the trunk of a car, and stole his vehicle, $6,000, a cell phone and a watch. The suspects fled in another vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the perpetrators is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.