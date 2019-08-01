Police search for missing 78-year-old man from Gravesend

Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man from Gravesend.

According to authorities, Jose Felipe Guaman Juncal was last seen on Monday, July 30 sitting in front of an apartment at Avenue S and West Ninth Street. He lives in an apartment near the same block.

Guaman Juncal is described as an Hispanic male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with gray hair. Last seen, he was wearing a light blue shirt, blue pants, a brown hat, red jacket and white and blue sneakers. He only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

