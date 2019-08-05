Police seek man for slashing victim, attempting to burglarize home

Cops are searching for a male suspect they say attacked a man and tried to burglarize a home in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on July 29 at around 7 a.m., the man got into an argument with another man, 54, inside a construction site near 64th Street and 20th Avenue. The suspect then allegedly slashed the other man in the face with a sharp object and fled the scene. After the attack, cops say, the suspect tried to break into a private home near Bay Ridge Avenue and 21st Street through the side window but couldn’t.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male; he was last seen wearing a du-rag.

