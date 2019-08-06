Police seek suspect in Sunset Park burglary

Cops are looking for a man wanted for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Sunset Park and stealing $1,200.

According to authorities, on July 29 at around 11 a.m., the man broke in through the front door of the home at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic man in his mid-40s, around 5’8” and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

