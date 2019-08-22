Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Police seek three men who ripped off packages from apartment building in South Slope

By

Image courtesy of NYPD

A surveillance image of the suspects.

Cops are looking for three men wanted for allegedly stealing the contents of packages from inside the lobby of an apartment building in South Slope. 

According to authorities, on August 7 at around 3:10 p.m., the three crooks were inside the lobby of the building, near Sixth Avenue and 16th Street, cutting packages open and stealing the items inside when a 32-year-old building employee approached them. The three then fled onto Sixth Avenue with around $450 worth of items.  

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

