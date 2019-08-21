Police seek woman who snatched purse in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for a woman who allegedly snatched a 62-year-old woman’s bag while she was waiting for a bus in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on August 11 at around 2:35 p.m., the woman was sitting at the bus stop at 39th Street and Fifth Avenue when the suspect snatched her bag from her hands and fled northbound on Fifth Avenue. The bag had $76, identification cards and two cartons of cigarettes inside.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.