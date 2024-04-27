62nd Precinct officers honored on Medal Day

The 62nd Precinct honored its cops during a Medal Day ceremony in St. Finbar Church’s hall April 13.

Officers were joined by family members, friends and community leaders. Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy and Assistant Chief Chaplain Msgr. David Cassato also attended.

All medal recipients are either currently assigned to the precinct or were assigned to it between 2019 and 2023.

Precinct personnel pose together on Medal Day. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Facebook Page

Recipients included Stephen Agosta, police officer of the year; Anthony Brucato, detective of the year; Frank Cinolauro, supervisor of the year; Brandon Leung, explorer of the year; Sylgereta Jackman, civilian of the year; Andy Yun, auxiliary officer of the year, and Susan Ayers, school crossing guard of the year. The Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn received the community service award.

Newly promoted Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the precinct’s commanding officer, thanked the officers for their hard work and sacrifices.

Father Joseph Franco and 62nd Precinct Community Council President Sonia Valentin. Photos courtesy of 62nd Precinct Facebook Page

“Our members show outstanding professionalism and performance for our residents and businesses,” Lau said. “For the officers receiving medals, it is a truly proud moment. It is an acknowledgement of all the hard and dangerous work that they perform.”

The 62nd Precinct Community Council provided food and pastries from Lioni Italian Heroes.