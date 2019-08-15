Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Crime

Two men arrested following a shooting and robbery that injured one in Bensonhurst

By

Two men were arrested in an alleged robbery and shooting in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, August 13, at around 11:46 p.m., two men, 26 and 25 years old, were walking along West 10th Street between Avenue O and Avenue P, when 20-year-old Quazeer Farmer and 25-year-old Tariq Sidney allegedly approached them and tried to steal one of their cellphones. When they were unable to nab the phone, one of the suspects allegedly took out a gun and shot the 26-year-old victim in the leg. The second suspect allegedly pulled out a knife.

Farmer was charged with first degree robbery, assault with intent to cause serious injuries with a weapon, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, first degree reckless endangerment, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sidney was charged with first degree robbery, second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

