Two men arrested following a shooting and robbery that injured one in Bensonhurst

Two men were arrested in an alleged robbery and shooting in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, August 13, at around 11:46 p.m., two men, 26 and 25 years old, were walking along West 10th Street between Avenue O and Avenue P, when 20-year-old Quazeer Farmer and 25-year-old Tariq Sidney allegedly approached them and tried to steal one of their cellphones. When they were unable to nab the phone, one of the suspects allegedly took out a gun and shot the 26-year-old victim in the leg. The second suspect allegedly pulled out a knife.

Farmer was charged with first degree robbery, assault with intent to cause serious injuries with a weapon, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, first degree reckless endangerment, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sidney was charged with first degree robbery, second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

