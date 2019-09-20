Arrests made in connection to 15 burglaries of Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge homes

BAY RIDGE — Cops may have picked up those responsible a string of burglaries that occurred this past summer in Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge and Sunset Park homes.

A police source confirmed to this paper that, “Two suspects have been arrested and are under investigation for some of the burglaries that were occurring during August.”

“I commend the 68th Precinct and the NYPD detectives who worked tirelessly on this case,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan, who had shared the news on Facebook. “My office was in touch with them every step of the way and they worked around the clock to track these guys down. We believe in addition to the robberies in our area, they had been involved in other incidents throughout Brooklyn. They were very brazen. As an elected official, my number one priority is, and always will be, public safety. There is simply nothing more important. So, when you see a cop on the street, please thank them for their hard work. Our community is safer today thanks to them.”

The suspects may have committed as many as 15 burglaries in Dyker and Bay Ridge, allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, cash and electronics, largely gaining access through unlocked windows and doors.