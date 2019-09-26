Basement fire closes down part of Third Avenue in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Smoke emanating from the basement of the Bay Ridge Deli Grocery Inc. at 8529 Third Avenue during rush hour on Wednesday closed the street off to traffic. A call was placed to the NYPD at 4:56 p.m. and officers from the 68th Precinct immediately arrived on the scene.

While a witness claimed it was a gas leak, the NYPD reported smoke rising from the basement of the deli before the incident was turned over to the FDNY.

Five fire trucks arrived and at one point extended a ladder up to the roof of an apartment building at 8519 Third Ave. It was quickly brought down as the scene was cleared without incident or injuries.