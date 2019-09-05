BAT gears up to host second block party in Sunset Park

A look at this year's lineup for the BAT Block Party.

Close out the summer season with a bang in Sunset Park.

For the second consecutive year, Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th Street, will host its BAT Block Party,.

The fun-filled event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 12-6 p.m., and will once again be free.

The day is slated to include local food vendors and a beer and wine garden, an art gallery and local artisan marketplace, guided yoga, children’s activities such as kite-making and face-painting, an outdoor rock wall and more.

“We’re excited to host the 2019 BAT Block Party,” NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett told this paper in a statement. “This year’s event will bring together New Yorkers from across the city to celebrate the iconic Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park. The impressive roster of participating innovative businesses, exciting live performances and the new waterfront public space will make for an unforgettable community event for all to enjoy.”

ebrooklyn media/file photo by Arthur De Gaeta

A look at last year’s BAT Block Party

The highlight of last year’s block party were the musical performances, where Busta Rhymes and Justine Skye took the stage. This time around, the day will feature live performances by artists JoJo and the Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli.

Twenty-eight-year-old singer, songwriter and actress JoJo was the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut number one single in the U.S. and to be nominated for “Best New Artist” at the MTV Video Music Awards, which she achieved at age 13 with her hit single, “Leave (Get Out).” The album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record. She made a return to music in 2016, having recently re-recorded and re-released her first two albums.

This year, the Soul Rebels have performed with Katy Perry and on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” They are geared to release their fifth album, “Poetry in Motion,” in October. The group is known for its signature brass band style. The group has also collaborated with Prodigy, Buckshot, Green Day and Metallica.

Brooklyn-based MC Talib Kweli has worked with Mos Def as one-half of Black Star, partnered with producer Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal, released landmark solo material and collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Just Blaze, J Dilla and Madlib.

Other entertainment on tap will include local and community performers such as the Folklorico dancers and the so&so String Quartet, and up-and-coming young New York City artists.

The BAT Block Party will also feature special art exhibits by local and resident artists of BAT’s ArtBuilt Brooklyn and ChaShaMa, and product demos curated by BAT-based companies such as FABSCRAP, Uncommon Goods, We are the New Farmers, Direct Promos and Spark Workshop.

The highlights for foodies include BAT food tenants such as the Konery and MOMO Dressing, local food vendors such as Mum’s Kitchen, and specialty food vendors from NYCEDC Public Markets like Davidovich Bakery and Elma’s in East Harlem, as well as selections from Five Boroughs Brewery, KCBC Beer and SingleCut Beersmiths, and craft cider from Empire Cider Company.

Free Brooklyn Army Terminal t-shirts and baseball hats will be given to the first 250 attendees.



For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2jXMPDK.