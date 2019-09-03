Cops seek man who attacked, attempted to rape woman in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked and tried to rape a woman in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at around 1:20 a.m., the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was walking near Battery Avenue and 86th Street when the suspect approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold and attempted to assault her sexually. The woman was able to break free from the suspect.

