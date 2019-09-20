Cops seek man who tried to steal phone from woman in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST — Police are looking for a man who tried to steal a cell phone from a 59-year-old woman in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Sept. 15 at around 4:15 a.m., the woman was walking at 17th Avenue and 71st Street when the suspect approached her from behind and tried to grab the phone from her hands, then fled on foot towards 17th Avenue.

Cops describe the suspect as a white man, 20-30 years old. When he was last seen, he was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.