Crooks pose as Fed-Ex employees, invade home, tie up victims and steal cash and jewelry in Bay Ridge; source claims inside job

One of the alleged perps approaching the home.

BAY RIDGE — Three crooks dressed as Fed-Ex employees broke into a home, tied up three people inside and stole cash and jewelry in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 23 at around 3 p.m., police responded to the robbery on Ovington Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Three women, 36, 75 and 81, told cops that the three intruders told them they worked for Fed-Ex and forced their way into the home. Surveillance cameras posted on Reddit show a man dressed in a Fed-Ex uniform approach the home with a package in hand, ringing the bell.

Once inside, the video shows the intruders tying up the three suspects with duct tape, finding a safe and yelling at one of the victims to open it before stealing the cash and jewelry.

Although police said the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of property, the New York Post reported that around $50,000 in cash and $80,000 in jewelry were taken.

The suspects fled to parts unknown and there were no reported injuries.

Police describe the suspects as male Hispanics, approximately 40 years of age; all were last seen wearing blue baseball hats.

A source with knowledge of the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity told this paper that the home invasion, “was an inside job. It was not a random crime. Restaurant owners who kept a ton of cash and jewelry in their home. The burglars knew that.”

The source also added that “cops are confident they’ll catch [the perpetrators] soon.”