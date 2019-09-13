Foodies gear up for 2019 Taste Williamsburg Greenpoint

GREENPOINT — Foodies, rejoice!

The 2019 Taste Williamsburg Greenpoint, an annual outdoor celebration of North Brooklyn’s local flavors is returning.

Entering its 10th year, the block party style tasting event features sample tastes from over 40 of the neighborhood’s best restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries, takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at East River State Park, 90 Kent Avenue.

The day will include fun photo booth shots and vendors will include Midnights, Leuca at The William Vale, Silver Light Tavern, Barano, Cheeseboat and tons more for attendees to enjoy.

All proceeds benefit The Firehouse North Brooklyn Community Center. For more info, visit https://www.instagram.com/taste_wg/ and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2mhCH9R.