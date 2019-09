A tree branch crashed into a truck parked on Fort Hamilton Parkway during the rainstorm on the afternoon of Labor Day.

BAY RIDGE — A violent Labor Day afternoon rainstorm hit certain parts of the borough pretty hard.

The heavy downpours, thunder and lightning rocked the city and on the corner of 95th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway a giant tree branch broke off and came crashing down, completely enveloping the white Ford F-150 pickup truck directly below it.

The truck was parked in front of a house at 9502 Fort Hamilton Parkway.