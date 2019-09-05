In Public Service – September 4, 2019

Nadler named Hero of the Harbor

The Waterfront Alliance, an organization that works to promote the city’s waterfront, has named U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler a “Hero of the Harbor” and will honor him at a dinner on Monday, Oct. 7, at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.

Nadler, a Democrat, represents a district that includes parts of Manhattan and Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn.

The dinner will also include a parade of ships.

The engineering and consulting firm of LANGAN and McArthur Fellow Kate Orff will also be honored as “Heroes of the Harbor” at the dinner.

Brannan, Treyger demand lead removal from schools

Councilmembers Justin Brannan and Mark Treyger are demanding immediate remediation of lead contamination in school buildings and are calling on the New York City Department of Education to take action.

“While the DOE claims all classrooms will be remediated or the children relocated by the first day of school, we are deeply alarmed and concerned that the list of affected classrooms is now double what was originally reported. The updated number of affected classrooms is staggeringly high and breeds a lack of confidence in DOE’s ability to resolve this expeditiously. The safety of our children is paramount to their ability to learn,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Brannan and Treyger said that since the DOE released a list of 900 classrooms needing lead remediation, they been following up with every school listed in their districts to ensure that repairs were actually made.

“If parents have any concerns, they should feel free to reach out to our offices and we can provide up-to-date information,” the lawmakers said.

Brannan, a Democrat representing Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst, can be reached at 718-748-5200. Treyger, a Democrat whose district also includes parts of Bensonhurst, along with Coney Island and Gravesend, can be reached at 718-307-7151.

Colton praises Cuomo’s action on National Grid

Assemblymember Bill Colton, who has been sounding the alarm over National Grid service problems in Brooklyn, said he’s grateful that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken action.

Cuomo directed the New York State Public Service Commission to broaden its investigation of gas service problems in Brooklyn and Long Island to include National Grid’s refusal to provide gas hook-ups to new customers.

National Grid officials said they cannot keep up with demands for service unless the state approves the construction of a new gas pipeline that would allow the company to increase its supply.

“The governor has shown that he has heard the cries and the anguish from people,” Colton said.

Brooklyn pols to host Community Block Party

Assemblymember Walter Mosley in partnership with U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, State Sen. Velmanette Montgomery and City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo will host a Community Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7 in front of Shirley Chisholm State Office Building on Hanson Place between Fort Greene Place and South Elliott Place in Downtown Brooklyn from noon to 4 p.m.

“I hope you will join us!” Mosley wrote in the announcement. Mosley, a Democrat, represents Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights.

The block party will feature a live DJ, a bouncy house, clowns, arts and crafts, face painting, a rock climbing wall and a Zumba class, as well as health screenings.