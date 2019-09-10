JoJo, Soul Rebels headline fun-filled second annual BAT Block Party

SUNSET PARK — It was another fun-filled party in Sunset Park as Brooklyn Army Terminal presented its second annual BAT Block Party on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Over 3,000 attendees made their way to the free festivities headlined by a concert by artists JoJo and the Soul Rebels Featuring Talib Kweli.

According to NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett, the day was another big success.

“The 2019 BAT Block Party was the perfect way to celebrate the Brooklyn Army Terminal and all it has to offer,” he stated. “Local residents and New Yorkers from across the city came to experience innovative businesses, delicious local food, family-friendly activities and exciting live performances, which made for an unforgettable community event.”

The day also included activities for kids, community performances, art galleries, a beer garden, local food vendors, Pop-Ups by Brooklyn Army Terminal-based companies and a yoga class led by Councilmember Carlos Menchaca.

“Today we celebrate the Brooklyn Army Terminal and the past and future of Sunset Park’s working waterfront,” he said. “Our progress in revitalizing the neighborhood’s manufacturing and industrial leadership continues. While there is more to do, we can and should celebrate what’s been achieved, and that is why I am thrilled to participate in this year’s celebration and want to thank the New York City Economic Development Corporation for their stewardship of the Brooklyn Army Terminal.”



Those in attendance also said they had a great time.

“We had a good time there!” wrote an attendee on BAT’s official Facebook page.

“It was awesome!!!” added another.