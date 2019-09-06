Ovarian cancer awareness event lights up Coney Island Parachute Jump

CONEY ISLAND — It seemed like the heavens above Coney Island lit up for a very good cause when T.E.A.L., which stands for “Tell Every Amazing Lady,” held its fifth annual Parachute Jump lighting at Luna Park on Saturday, Aug. 31. The event took place on the Riegelmann Boardwalk between West 16th and West 19th streets in Coney Island.

The foundation annually illuminates Coney Island’s historic Parachute Jump the color teal to mark the start of September’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The bulbs on the attraction were arranged to spell out the word “teal,” the color that symbolizes the cause, and they remained illuminated for the entire night.

“I’m happy to be here at T.E.A.L.,” said Melissa Berube. “T.E.A.L. has just been so supportive and I’m making a lot of really positive events like this. I’m a survivor and it’s really important to have an awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms.”

T.E.A.L. was co-founded in 2009 by its CEO Pamela Esposito-Amery and her sister, the late Louisa McGregor.

“Tell Every Amazing Lady was thrilled to once again light Luna Park’s Parachute Jump the color teal to raise awareness about September’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month,” Program Manager Courtney Donahue-Taleporos told this paper.

“It’s so important to make sure every woman and man is aware of ovarian cancer, as there is no screening test for the disease. The lights on the Parachute Jump can be seen from miles around, so it’s an incredible opportunity for us to get our message across,” she added. “It’s an amazing Brooklyn tradition we’re grateful to be a part of, especially with our 11th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/Run in Prospect Park coming up on September 7.”

Leonard Blades said it was an awesome feeling to participate. “This is my third or fourth time attending this parachute lighting ceremony. And next Saturday will be my fifth time participating in the T.E.A.L. walk at Prospect Park.”

In addition, T.E.A.L. Youth Ambassador Kiara Carrion was honored on the field with the Brooklyn Cyclones’ Winning Women Award for her work with T.E.A.L. in her community. She also threw the first pitch of the Cyclones game that followed the lighting.