Police seek suspect wanted for 15 burglaries of Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge homes

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to 15 burglaries of Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge apartments and homes this summer, in which he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, cash and electronics, largely gaining access through unlocked windows and doors.

According to authorities, the crime spree began on Wednesday, July 10 at around 8:45 a.m., when the suspect broke into an apartment near Shore Road and Harbor Court through the fire escape window and stole several pieces of jewelry worth $8,600.

On Friday, July 26 at around 7:30 a.m., cops say the suspect broke into an apartment near Fourth Avenue and 82nd Street through an unlocked kitchen window and stole an iPhone 6, a camera and jewelry, worth around $1,065 in total.

Then, at around 1 p.m. that same day, the suspect broke into an apartment near Shore Road and Harbor Court through a fire escape window and stole cash and jewelry worth around $5,000, and at around 2 p.m. he broke into another apartment at 81st Street and Seventh Avenue through a second floor bedroom window after removing an air conditioner and took cash.

On Monday, Aug. 5 at around 11 a.m., the spree continued as the suspect broke into a home at 85th Street and 14th Avenue through an unlocked second floor bedroom window and stole cash and jewelry worth around $7,780.

Three days later, on Thursday, Aug. 8 at around 8:30 a.m., the burglar broke into a home near 81st Street and Fourth Avenue through a kitchen window that was unlocked and stole jewelry valued at around $900.

There were another nine burglaries or attempted burglaries during August: On Monday, Aug. 12 at around 7:30 a.m., the suspect broke into a home at 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue through an unlocked bedroom window and stole jewelry worth around $63,000.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at around 9 a.m., the suspect broke into an apartment at Colonial Road and 72nd Street through an unlocked rear door and stole jewelry worth approximately $76,400.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, at around 8 a.m., the suspect broke into an apartment near Gatling Place and 88th Street by forcing the front door open. Once inside, he stole an iPad, cash and jewelry worth around $1,000.

On Friday, Aug. 16 at around 4:15 p.m., the suspect broke into an apartment near Ridge Boulevard and 92nd Street through an open fire escape window and stole jewelry worth around $2,600.

On Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at around 3 p.m., the suspect broke into an apartment at Colonial Road and 67th Street through an unlocked rear fire escape window and once inside stole cash and jewelry worth around $23,300.

On Friday, Aug. 23 at around 8 p.m., the crook broke into an apartment near Shore Road and 99th Street through an unlocked bedroom window, but fled the area without stealing anything.

On Sunday, Aug. 25 at around 2:30 p.m., the suspect broke into an apartment at Ovington Avenue and Third Avenue through an unlocked bedroom fire escape window. He didn’t steal anything and left the area through a garage door without taking any property.

On Monday, Aug. 26 at around 2 p.m., the crook broke into a home near Battery Avenue and 88th Street through an unlocked rear window. Once inside, the man was confronted by someone inside the home and fled through a side door.

Finally, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at around 12:25 p.m., while the owners were sleeping, the suspect broke into a home near 78th Street and 11th Avenue through a rear window by using a ladder. Once inside, he stole jewelry worth $75,000.

Cops describe the suspect as a Black male.

After having met with the commanding officer of the 68th Precinct, Capt. Robert Conwell, and asked for “stepped-up patrols,” Councilmember Justin Brannan advised area residents via Facebook to, “Make sure you lock your doors and windows when you aren’t home because these seem to be 100% crimes of convenience. These guys aren’t smashing windows or breaking down doors. They are gaining access through windows left open, etc. I have full confidence that NYPD detectives will catch these guys but in the meantime let’s be smart, let’s be safe and and let’s be vigilant.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



