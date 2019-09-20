Police seek suspect wanted in second rape attempt, this time in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a second attempted rape, this time in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 16 at around 1:30 a.m., a 41- year-old woman was smoking a cigarette inside a vestibule in an apartment building near 94th Street and Fourth Avenue when the suspect approached and sexually assaulted her while trying to push her into a stairwell. Following a struggle between the woman and man, the victim pushed the suspect away. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police believe this is the same suspect wanted in connected to an attempted rape on a 41-year-old woman in Dyker Heights on Saturday, Aug. 31. Cops say that at around 1:20 a.m., the victim was walking near Battery Avenue and 86th Street when the suspect approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold and attempted to assault her sexually. The woman was able to break free from the suspect.

Cops describe the suspect as an adult man, 30-40 years old, with short black hair, a medium complexion and a large frame. When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and gray sweater.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.