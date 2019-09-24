Police seek suspect who tried to rob teen in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Cops are seeking a suspect wanted for threatening and attempting to rob a teenage boy in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at around 10 p.m., the 14-year-old was at the corner of 41st Street and Third Avenue when a man approached him holding a metal object. He threatened to hit the victim with it and asked for his things. The teen quickly looked for help while the suspect fled southbound towards 45th Street.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.